Women’s Olympic Hockey Team Brings Home the Gold

UMD Redshirt Goalie Maddie Rooney with Shootout Save

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – In a late night gold medal game versus the Canadians, the USA Women’s Olympic hockey team took the gold medal for the first time since 1988.

20-year-old UMD junior goalie Maddie Rooney became a hockey icon overnight making the final save in a shootout victory. She was all smiles when the gold medal was placed around her neck. But Rooney wasn’t the only UMD woman making the Northland proud in the nail-biter victory. Former Defender Sid Morrin stood on the top podium as well.

In total, 6 current and former Bulldogs on both teams were involved in the championship game late Tuesday night.