8th Congressional District Green Party Candidate Makes Campaign Stop

This is not the first time Sandman has entered the race for this seat.

DULUTH, Minn. – A Green Party candidate making a run for the 8th Congressional District seat spent the day fundraising in Duluth.

Ray “Skip” Sandman hosted a fry bread taco sale to raise money for his campaign.

This is not the first time Sandman has entered the race for this seat.

Sandman says now people are ready for something else that’s not the two party system.

“The country is in a bad enough shape with our political power structure,” said Sandman. “Things need to change in this country and people need to have their voices heard.”

Fair medical coverage and environmental issues are part of his platform. Four democrats and one republican have also announced they are running for this seat.