Downtown Duluth Basks in Warm Winter Day

Many Northlanders were out enjoying the sunshine.

DULUTH, Minn.- Many people were out and about downtown Duluth on Friday enjoying the sunshine while it lasts.

FOX21 spoke to one couple that fell in love with Duluth and decided to permanently leave the cities.

“We were delighted with some new discoveries,” Jerry Oakerman said. “There’s music every night, the culture is growing with the theatre opening again and of course the scenery.”

The piles of snow and puddles of water along the streets downtown is something we haven’t seen much of this winter. The rare day was taken advantage of.