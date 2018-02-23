Healthy Fischer, Esko Eye Section Finals Redemption

Eskomos' Boys' Basketball 5th in State Class AA

ESKO, Minn- In the friendly confines of their high school gym these Eskomos are anything but cold, with their winning streak now nearing double digits, the team is 5th in the state and at the top of their section. Five seniors fortify Esko’s roster, including their 2nd leading scorer Quinn Fischer who’s played the game his entire life. Fischer battled injuries since last year’s section finals loss to Crsoby–Ironton, and has spent every day since waiting for his chance to get back, and with just a hand full of regular season games remaining, Quinn and the Eskomos won’t have to wait long for their shot at redemption.