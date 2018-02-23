Historic Superior Property Restored As Empire Block Apartments

It took the developers one year to restore the property.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – A historic 125–year–old property in downtown Superior is now the site of a new apartment building.

The Empire Block Apartments are located on the 1200 block of Tower Avenue.

The building has 15 residential units.

Each of the one, two and three bedroom apartments are all unique with new amenities.

The large windows will give tenants great views of the city. Developers say they want to preserve the history of the building.

The rent for the apartments will be between $1,100-$2,100.

“Our local librarian was a tremendous help. The local historic society was a tremendous help,” said Developer Mark Hubbard. “The wood work in this building is all the original that’s been restored or we had the material made to match exactly to the original profiles.”

An open house is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

For more information, click here.