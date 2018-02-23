Ice Dam Removal On the Rise During Winter

The best advice is to always hire a certified professional when you have ice dam problems.

DULUTH, Minn. – Ice dams happen a lot during the winter season.

These are basically chunks of ice that form on the edges of your roof that can prevent melting snow from draining off.

But experts say homeowners need to be careful when it comes to removing ice dams.

Signs of ice dams are icicles in certain areas like behind your gutters or down the siding.

Ice dams can lead to water entering inside your home.

Using the wrong equipment can cause more harm than good.

“Low pressure steam is really the only way to remove an ice dam completely from the roof and gutter system without damaging the roof,” said Absolute Clean Owner Jesse Lofgren. “The steam can be applied safely and effectively right down to the shingles without taking any sand or granular off the shingle.”

The best advice is to always hire a certified professional when you have ice dam problems.