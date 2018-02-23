Local Car Dealership Deals With Snow Cleanup

For Kari Toyota employees the day after heavy snowfall means clearing the vehicles off.

DULUTH, Minn. – No was exempt from the recent snowstorm.

The snow has stopped for now but the work continues long after.

Workers at a car dealership in Superior got to work early this morning clearing snow to make it easier for their customers.

Then depending on the amount of snow, moving the vehicles and plowing the snow out.

The clean up process began at 6 a.m. this morning.

It can take most of the day to clear out the lot.

“Today is a day we didn’t move all of the cars, because of Saturday’s impending snowstorm,” said Kari Toyota General Manager. “We figure we wait so we’re not doing it twice in two days. so we just cleaned up the main aisles today and the sidewalks.”

Kari Toyota tries to get the snow cleared out as soon as possible for customers that want to go out for test drives.

The Toyota Rav–4 has been their best selling vehicle.

We’re told it’s a team effort. It doesn’t matter what position, everyone jumps in and starts moving snow.