Northland Native Writes & Directs Holocaust Play

Historical Play Performed at UW-Superior This Weekend

SUPERIOR, Wis. – An original play written from the view of children who experienced the holocaust is being performed at UW-Superior this weekend.

“Children of the Holocaust” will be performed in the Manion Theatre on the UW-Superior campus.

Performances will take place on Feb. 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 25 at 2 p.m.

This original script, which traces the events of the Holocaust as seen through the eyes of children, was written by Kathy Laakso, who also serves as director of the performance.

The performance, which features a cast of eight UW-Superior student actors and one community member, includes facts about the Holocaust based on research, oral histories, and documentation, but told through theatre to assist in forging a human connection.

Tickets for “Children of the Holocaust” are $12 for adults; $10 for seniors and non-UW-Superior students; and $2 for UW–Superior students; $5 group rate for 10 or more; and $5 for youth 18 and under.

Tickets may be purchased at the Box Office in Holden Fine and Applied Arts Center at UW-Superior.

Reservations can be made at (715) 394-8380.