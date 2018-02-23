Pairing Beards and Brews

The Lake Superior Brewing Company invited the bearded community to come together over brews.

DULUTH, Minn.- Beard enthusiast gathered together at Lake Superior Brewing for the beer and beards event.

The beard party was put on by the Duluth Beard Company, a local business that makes beard products like wax and oils. Organizers say it’s a fun way to get the community together over a common interest.

“Just trying to get the word out about Duluth Beard Company,” Scott Rabole said. “Have a little get together, have some beers, shoot it back and forth.”

Not only was the facial hair shown off, some got mustache trims and some beard shape ups thanks to Randall Anderson, a barber at Dapper Jacks Barber Shop.

“It’s a way for bearded guys to come out and be like oh my beard, your beard, my beard, and a way to try the products out,” Anderson said.

The night ended with a competition but the guys say they’re really a bearded community.