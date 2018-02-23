Senator Amy Klobuchar visits Duluth Discussing Net Neutrality

DULUTH, Minn.- Senator Amy Klobuchar spoke out in the Northland voicing concerns on the future of net neutrality.

The U.S. Senate currently has 50 of the 51 votes needed to support a bill that would potentially reverse the FCC’s decision to repeal net neutrality. Senator Amy Klobuchar was in Duluth this afternoon to discuss net neutrality, and how keeping neutrality rules in place would affect small, local companies, that do business in the global market place.

“Small business can grow,” U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said. “You can compete with major metropolitan areas, because you’re able to access costumers just like they can in New York City and Los Angeles.”

Supporters of net neutrality say that it’s important to keep the playing field level for all businesses, and that losing net neutrality would give an unfair advantage to major companies, which can afford to pay for premium access, while slowing down competition.

“When we start gatekeeping who gets access to that, and how much you pay for it, it sets an incredibly unlevel playing field,” Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said. “And Duluth is really emerging as a strong economic epicenter, and this would just be a huge step back.”

The Senate bill needs one more vote of support to pass the bill that would put net neutrality rules back in place. The bill would then be put to a vote in the house.