Special “Birkie Brew-Ski” Released This Weekend

It's Not Only A Beer To Celebrate Finishing The Race, But A Historical Story Is Told On The Can Itself!

HAYWARD, Wis. — Birkie weekend is finally here and near 8” of fresh snow has fallen in Hayward, Wisconsin overnight!

Birkie Fever is in full throttle as the Kortelopet and Prince Haakon took place this morning and afternoon.

Tomorrow the iconic American Birkebeiner race kicks off and there is something special brewing in Hayward this year.

Special addition, first year “Birkie Brew-Ski” is available this weekend!

Pictured on the can is the history of how the Birkebeiner, Kortelopet and Prince Haakon races began and got their name. Check it out!