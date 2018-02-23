Names of Victims Released in Ironwood Fire

Courtesy of WIMI

IRONWOOD, Mich.-According to media reports, authorities in Ironwood are now saying a third body has been pulled from the scene of fire at a business/apartment building early Wednesday morning.

The bodies have now been identified as Mark Verrete, 57; Patrick Somerville, 51; and Levi Watkins, 27.

The incident is currently being investigated by multiple authorities, and they have said the fire at the business Chelsi’s Corner, which has apartments above it, looks suspicious.

Three others were also injured in the fire with non-life-threatening injuries.

It doesn’t appear there are anymore unaccounted bodies, according to authorities.