Planting Your Winter Blues Away

One local flower shop is hosting a succulent workshop.

DULUTH, Minn.- If your green thumb itching for some gardening?

One local workshop is helping you plant away the winter blues. Once a month Bella Flora in Duluth, is hosting a succulent workshop. The class is in the hands of the planter, you can arrange one succulent a large arrangement to brighten up your home.

“It is the way to do it right now, because we can’t there’s nothing outside to do with our hands and the soil and growing things,” Bella Flora owner Ellie Just said. “So we really push planting.”

Instructors say succulent plants are the best for everyone. They are easy to care for and can go days without being watered. For more information on workshop, visit Bella Flora.