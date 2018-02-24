Veterans Across the Midwest March to Raise Awareness

Nearly 100 veterans marched in Minnesota.

DULUTH, Minn.- Nearly 100 veterans in the State of Minnesota are marching to spread awareness of veteran suicide.

Every day in the United States there are 23 Veteran suicides. Operation 23 to Zero MN North came together Saturday morning and marched nearly five miles for the February Fun Ruck to raise awareness of the epidemic. Veterans with Operation 23 to Zero say we need to reach out to veterans and help them get in touch with programs in the area.

“Everyone of us falls down sometimes, slips and falls,” Operation 23 to Zero board member Nick Millett said. “We need to know as Veterans and as people there’s somebody there to pick you back up because it happens all of us. And there’s groups out there to help you if you get into a situation.”

Ensuring veterans receive help is personal for Veteran Nick Millett, who walked today in honor of a lost friend. Millett said if you know a veteran, take them out to be involved and let them know you care. For more information visit Operation 23 to Zero.