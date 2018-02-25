Digging Out Downtown Duluth

The recent snow storm left no sidewalk or car in Duluth uncovered

DULUTH, Minn.- The recent snowstorm left many Northlanders grabbing shovels.

Drivers were busy out on the roads, shoveling out their vehicles. Some made it a team effort digging out their cars but others put on music and enjoyed the afternoon working outdoors.

“It’s not that bad when it’s this nice out and it’s a pretty good workout,” Sam McPhillips said. “So I actually enjoy shoveling.

Homeowners are responsible for shoveling the sidewalks but some went the extra couple blocks.

“I’d make this a plea to everybody that has a house; shovel your sidewalk, everybody that’s walking down there really appreciates it,” Steve Schuder said.

One resident said the trick to removing the snow is simply a good shovel.