Apparent Homicide Investigation in Ashland

ASHLAND, Wis. – A requested welfare check at 222 12th Ave. E. in Ashland has turned into an investigation of an apparent homicide.

Authorities arrived at the residence to check on a possible injured male at approximately 11:38 p.m. yesterday.

After multiple failed attempts to make contact with the individual, officers forced their way inside the home where they located a deceased man.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of the family and an autopsy is scheduled to be performed at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Madison.

Numerous leads are being followed up on and a person of interest has developed in this case.