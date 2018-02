Curlers Arrive Back in Duluth

Curlers Arrived Around 5:45 p.m. Back in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.-Fox 21’s Nikki Davidson spoke with one of the gold medal-winning curler’s mother tonight, before the curlers landed in Duluth.

A community celebration will be held at the DECC tomorrow for the curlers from 4:30-6:30 p.m.