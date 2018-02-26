Some Duluth Streets Still Not Plowed After Latest Winter Storms

City Reminds Drivers of Alternate Side Parking to Accommodate Plows

DULUTH, Minn. – Two days after the latest snow storm some streets in Duluth still haven’t been plowed.

Major thoroughfares and what the city calls “Snow Emergency Routes” have been clear of snow for quite some time, but a lot of streets in Central Hillside and other neighborhoods are still piled high with Saturday night’s snowfall.

The city is hoping to have all streets plowed by the end of today, but some stretches may have to wait until tomorrow.

The delay has been made worse by some cars not following the city’s alternate side parking rules.

“Sometimes it prevents us from even plowing the street because we just can’t squeeze through there,” said Brandon Majchrzak, a heavy equipment operator for the city of Duluth. “It’s too risky of hitting a car with the equipment.”

The city has given tickets and even towed some cars blocking streets.

As Duluthians continue to shovel their driveways and sidewalks, they urge their neighbors to move their cars before more problems are caused.

“Now when the school bus comes tomorrow, they’ll probably turn and then go ‘oh, we can’t go that way’ and then have to back up their entire school bus in order to move,” said Angelique McCormick as she shoveled her driveway and sidewalk.

Residents are supposed to move their cars on Sundays between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

All parked cars are supposed to be moved every twenty-four hours.

The city also requires residents keep their sidewalks clear of snow and ice.