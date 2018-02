Hundreds Welcome Home Gold Medal Team

Hundreds of People Greeted the Team at the Duluth International Airport

Monday was the first time that the family and friends of Team Shuster got to see their champions after several weeks away, and that made for one big celebration at the Duluth International Airport.

Hundreds of people greeted the U.S. Olympic Curling Team members with chants and cheers, and a happy ending to a storybook Olympic experience in PyeongChang Winter Olympics.