Governor Dayton Signs Legislative Budget

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Mark Dayton today signed Chapter 100, HF 399 into law. This bill provides budget funding for the Minnesota Senate and House, and reimburses funding to the Legislative Coordinating Commission.

In a statement to the press, Dayton said, “I am glad to put this matter behind us, so that we may turn our attention to the issues important to Minnesotans that require us to work together.”