Mayor Larson to Give State of City Address March 15

Speech Will be Held at NorShor Theatre

DULUTH, Minn.-Duluth Mayor Emily Larson will deliver her third State of the City Address on Thursday, March 15, at the NorShor Theatre.

“The Norshor Theatre and Historic Arts Theatre District represent Duluth’s long term vision, and its willingness to lead with patience and persistence to overcome challenges,” Larson said. “They are iconic symbols of Duluth’s revitalization, and our shared values and pride in where we live, our history and our

optimism for the future.”

During the speech, she will report on her administration’s progress this past year and laying out her priorities for the upcoming year.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with the official program beginning at 6:30 p.m. Parking is available at the Medical Arts District Ramp, located at 302 E. First St. A new skywalk connection provides attendees direct access from the ramp to the NorShor Theatre.

The State of the City is a free event open to the entire community.