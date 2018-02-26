Money Donated to Help Restore Duluth’s Lakewalk.

DULUTH, Minn.-Monday night a check was donated to restore Duluth’s beloved Lakewalk.

The Greater Downtown Council and Canal Park Business Association presented a check to the city council for the restoration of the Lakewalk trail. The money donated came from two fundraising events at the Cold Front February Celebration from the largest coffee hour and happy hour in Canal Park.

“It’s such a jewel for our downtown and water front area and for our community,” President of the Greater Downtown Council Kristi Stokes. “So its great to be able to have people give back to that and help with the restoration.”

The Lakewalk Trail sustained significant damage from a storm back in October. The check will help funding for the restoration.