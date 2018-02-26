The College of St. Scholistica Receives National Recognition

St. Scholistica is only one of 28 universities in North America to receive an award from the PMI Global Accreditation Center

DULUTH, Minn.- The College of St. Scholastica is being recognized nationally for one of its online masters programs.

The Master of Science in Project Management program received an award from the PMI Global Accreditation Center. The Master of Science in Project Management has been at St. Scholastica for four years and allows students to complete the program from anywhere in the world.

Officials say the award means a lot of the university. Only 28 other institutions in North America have been accredited by the GAC.

“It’s really exciting for us,” Dr. Brandon Olson said. “This is our first accredited program in the school of business and technology. It really means that we’ve demonstrated high quality and and a very relevant curriculum.”

Officials say enrollment has spiked already since the announcement.