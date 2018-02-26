Update on Can of Worms Construction Plans

The Department of Minnesota says the project aims to fix the current visibility problems.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced new updates for Duluth’s Can of Worms formally known as the Twin Ports Interchange.

Right now the interchange is a visibility concern. Monday officials proposed more options, such as relocating the northbound Highway 53 ramp from 20th Avenue West to 21st Avenue West.

Officials say other ideas include entirely different interchange designs on Garfield Avenue.

“The new interchange will look totally different than what we have today,” project manager Roberta Dwyer said. “It’ll be much simpler; it’ll eliminate the blind spots and merges in the left exits, and many other trouble spots that we’re hearing about from the public.”

Minnesota Department of Transportation officials say construction aims to start in 2019. The project is estimated at $250 million overall. Funding will come for a combination of state and federal funds.