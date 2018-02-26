Veterans Court Now Offered in Duluth

St. Louis County Courthouse Will Offer First Veterans Court in Region

DULUTH, Minn. – For the first time ever, there’s now a veterans court at the St. Louis County Courthouse in Duluth.

It has been operating informally since 2014 but now it joins about three-hundred others across the country as an official veterans court.

It’s expected to help veterans by addressing underlying reasons why they’re in the criminal justice system.

“Most of these folks were a high functioning adult in a demanding job when they were on active duty or when they were deployed or in the reserves and so we think if we can reach back into that experience a little bit, then we can set them up for success.”

Vets in the voluntary program will come to court every other week.