Addressing the Opioid Epidemic

DULUTH, Minn.- Continuing to use something despite harmful consequences is what officials in Duluth Tuesday night classified as addiction.

The city of Duluth held an opioid and heroine epidemic tonight. The panel spoke out addressing the number of young adults and teenagers affected by addiction, which officials address as a disease. The panel highlighted many resources the community has at fighting the issue.

“If anybody tell you they understand addiction or they have the answer to addiction, they’re lying” Essentia Alcohol and Drug Treatment Director Gary Olson said.”Because it’s a very complex condition as much biological as physiological

Officials say every addiction and recovery is different. Fighting the battle greatly affects families and takes a community effort.