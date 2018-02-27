Ashland Snowmobile Trails Look Strong

ASHLAND, Wis. – With winter officially ending in less than a month, you still have a little bit of time to hit the snowmobile trails.

One great place to do it is in Ashland as their trails are all covered with fresh powder due to some recent storms.

Officials from that region tell us that it’s been some of the best snowmobiling in that area in more than four years, which is attracting all types of outdoor enthusiasts.

“We see so many different types of snowmobilers from the retired folks to families coming in,” said Mary Mcphetridge, of the Ashland Chamber of Commerce.

To find out how the trail conditions are looking there now, visit this website.