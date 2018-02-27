Construct Tomorrow Gives Students Hands-On Career Guidance

More Than 1,000 Students Expected at the Two Day Event at the DECC

DULUTH, Minn. – Area students have the opportunity to learn all about construction and trades careers at the Construct Tomorrow job fair at the DECC in Duluth.

More than a thousand high school students from across the Northland are getting a hands-on look at sixteen kinds of in-demand careers.

Students are hammering, brick laying, and climbing with local professionals at the DECC.

“It’s kind of time to start figuring out what you want to do in life and how you’re going to achieve that and I think this is a great way to figure out what to go to school for and what I want to end up as,” said Oliver Ross, a 10th grade student at Duluth East High School.

Construct Tomorrow highlights careers students may not have considered before.

“I like trying different things because I don’t really have a clue what I want to do after high school,” said Chrissy Hudson, another 10th grader at Duluth East. “I just wanted to get an idea.”

Every Duluth East sophomore will attend the event as part of a career research project.

“It’s really fun to see them get their hands dirty and see what’s out there,” said Heidi Bohlmann, an English teacher at Duluth East.

In-demand construction careers present great opportunities for students with different learning styles.

“There’s a lot of people out there that are like me, that are hands on learners so, instead of showing them as to what we do, they actually get to come in here and see what we do,” said Christian Leabo, a worker with Local 11.