Plane Search in the Canyon Area Called off
A search for a possible downed aircraft has ended
CANYON, Minn. –
The search for a possible downed aircraft has been called off in the Canyon area.
The search started at about 10 a.m. this morning when a person reported seeing a low flying plane and then a plume of smoke.
Throughout the day DNR had a plane searching for possible wreckage as well as a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter.
A LifeLink helicopter was also on hand.
The search was called off around 2:30 p.m. after no sign of wreckage could be found.
There were no other reports from any other witnesses in the area.