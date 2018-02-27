Plane Search in the Canyon Area Called off

A search for a possible downed aircraft has ended

CANYON, Minn. –

The search for a possible downed aircraft has been called off in the Canyon area.

The search started at about 10 a.m. this morning when a person reported seeing a low flying plane and then a plume of smoke.

Throughout the day DNR had a plane searching for possible wreckage as well as a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter.

A LifeLink helicopter was also on hand.

The search was called off around 2:30 p.m. after no sign of wreckage could be found.

There were no other reports from any other witnesses in the area.