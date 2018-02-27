Squash the Hunger Drive Begins

Event Sponsored by Multiple Local Organizations

DULUTH, Minn.-The Squash the Hunger Campaign has kicked off in Duluth.

The program is aimed at getting more businesses and groups to host food and collection drives throughout the community. Last year the program raised nearly $100,000 and 28,000 pounds of food.

This year’s goal is to raise $110,000 and 31,000 pounds of food, which local food shelves could go through quickly.

“A single can of peanut butter or a single can of tuna really does make a difference,” said Scott Van Daele, of Churches United in Ministry. “It just sort of gets added to the pile of stuff that we can give away and lately as soon as stuff gets donated, it pretty much disappears that same day.”

Locally the event is sponsored by CHUM and Thrivent Financial. Event organizers said this type of initiative really brings the community together.

“I really think it demonstrates the strength of our community and the compassion and care,” said Tricia Hobbs of Thrivent Financial. “One of the reasons why some of us really love Duluth.”

Due to the drive beginning in March, the statewide FoodShare Campaign that’s run through Minneapolis Churches, will make a proportional match for everything donated.

To find out more about the program, visit this website.