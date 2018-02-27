Teen Taken Into Custody After School Shooting Threat

North Star Academy Went On Lockdown During Investigation

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police area a 14-year-old boy after they were notified of social media threats regarding a possible school shooting.

An investigation was made and the teen was taken into custody for “threats of violence.”

A search of the suspect’s home was conducted and no firearms were located, according to police.

Police say that although previous comments had been made on social media regarding North Star Academy, there was no direct threat made regarding any particular school.