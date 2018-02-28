Adopt a Hydrant Program Offered in Duluth

Resident Can Shovel or Mow Around Hydrants to Help Out Fire Department

DULUTH, Minn. – Homeowners in Duluth can now adopt a fire hydrant in the city to help fire fighters access hydrants in case of a fire.

Adopters will maintain their hydrants by cutting grass around it in the summer and shoveling snow around it in the winter.

The clear hydrants can cut down on Fire Department response time.

“You could be talking possibly up to ten minutes to get a frozen hydrant shoveled out so it’s big for everybody,” said Erick Fronden, a utility resources specialist for the city of Duluth.

“Someone is taking the time saying I’m going to step up, I’m willing to go out there and spend an extra fifteen, twenty minutes, make sure this hydrant is available to get hooked up quickly by the Fire Department and that could save a life,” said Assistant Chief Chris Martinson of the Duluth Fire Department.

If you’re interested in adopting a hydrant, just call the Duluth Public Works department.