Courage Kenny Mono Ski Madness Begins at Spirit Mountain

Today kicked off the fifteenth annual Great Lake Mono Ski Madness.

DULUTH, Minn. – The ski hills at Spirit Mountain are welcoming a group of special guests this week.

It’s a camp that focuses on the mono-ski, which allows folks with disabilities to shoot down the hills at top speed.

The event is put on by Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute.

“What we are about is removing barriers, whether they’re real barriers or perceived barriers,” said Mark Hanna, the Program Coordinator with Courage Kenny Northland. “Even if skiing isn’t your thing, we have kayaking, we have adaptive sailing, we have adaptive yoga.”

“Everybody has their own thing that makes life worth living, and what we do with our free time and who we choose to spend time with,” Hanna said. “And for some people it’s cruising down the hill at 30 miles per hour with the wind in your face and going over the bumps.”

Ty Wiberg, 16, was diagnosed with spina bifida at birth.

He says he can walk short distances, but he needs a wheelchair for long distances.

He’s been mono-skiing for a few years now, and he loves that it allows him to go out with his friends and family.

“It means everything,” Wiberg said. “When I come here, I’m just like everybody else. I get to be with my friends and I get to hang out and ski. [I get to] make myself better, and it’s just overall awesome.”

The mono-ski camp lasts for three days.

Organizers say it includes races that can get pretty competitive.