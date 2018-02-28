Local Gun Stores to Keep Selling Modern Sporting Rifles

Other Local Groups Focused on Regulating Unlicensed Gun Sellers

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Dicks’ Sporting Goods decision to stop selling what they’re calling “assault style rifles” is getting a lot of attention, including from other stores in our area that do sell those types of guns.

One store in Superior tell us they won’t be following in Dicks’ footsteps, it’s a choice they feel strongly about.

Superior Shooter’s Supply carries AR-15s and other kinds of what they call “modern sporting rifles.”

They say though they’re sensitive to emotions caused after mass shootings, they have no plans to make changes to their inventory.

According to manager Pat Kukull, gun dealers in Wisconsin are already strictly regulated.

You have to be at least twenty-one to buy an AR-15 style rifle or a handgun in Wisconsin and all gun buyers must fill out a thorough background check.

Kukull doesn’t believe more laws at gun dealerships are the answer.

“That doesn’t address of course some concerns people have about private gun sales and I understand those concerns, I can. But what we have to do is we have to be responsible gun owners and we have to be responsible citizens so if you see something or know something or can help in any way, I think that’s important too,” said Kukull.

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is a national organization that just opened a chapter in Duluth.

One of their members tells us she supports Dicks’ decision to stop carrying certain rifles and hopes more national chains follow their example.

Her organization is now focused on regulating unlicensed gun sellers in Minnesota to keep guns out of the hands of those with dangerous pasts.

“I think the momentum is there. I think we all care about that and we’ve all seen the statistics, ninety people die every day from gun violence, many of those are children and I think Minnesotans all care about these issues,” said Lacey Parr of Moms Demand Action. “It’s something that we can easily come together on.”

Moms Demand Action is opposing current Minnesota legislative efforts that would make Minnesota conceal and carry permits valid for life.