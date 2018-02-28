Parents Urged to Talk With Kids About “Spoofing”

Hermantown police respond to suspicious calls made to juvenile

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Hermantown Police responded to a call about suspicious activity today in the 4700 Block of Arrowhead Rd.

Upon arrival officers learned that a juvenile girl had received multiple suspicious phone calls from a number she did not recognize.

The male caller stated that she needed to come outside as he was there to pick her up and that her brother needed to go to hockey practice.

The call originated from an out of state phone number; however, officers believe that the number was masked through a “spoofing application.”

“Spoofing” applications have the ability to mask the actual number that a call originates from as well as mask the caller’s voice.

The police are urging parents to have conversations with their children regarding safety and what to do if these situations arise.

This case is still under investigation.