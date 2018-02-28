Two Arrested in Ashland Homicide

A male and female were arrested today

ASHLAND, Wis. – Two suspects, a male and a female, were arrested today and are in custody awaiting initial court appearance.

On Sunday Ashland police responded to a request for a welfare check at 222 12th Avenue East in the City of Ashland.

Officers forced their way inside the home after unsuccessful attempts to make contact with the resident of the home where they found a deceased male.

The name of the victim was released earlier this week as Marcus H. Holton, age 52.

The Ashland Police Department worked with the Duluth and Superior Police Departments, along with Bayfield County Sheriff’s Department in order to apprehend the suspects.