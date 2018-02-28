UMD Hockey: Men Clinch NCHC Home Ice, Women Hold Youthful Future

Updates From Both UMD Hockey Squads

DULUTH, Minn- UMD hockey fans couldn’t have dreamed for a better outcome in last weekends series with Western Michigan. That’ four straight wins now as UMD heads into their final regular season series this weekend. UMD’s performance in Kalamazoo has earned them home ice come the NCHC postseason and its also been a serious confidence boost as UMD seniors, like captain Karson Kuhlman prepare for their final run in the maroon and white.

Kuhlman, “Four years went by quick but I love where our team is at right now. I love the confidence that we’re playing with and it starts with our goaltender on out so we’re in a great spot here going into playoffs.”

As for Nebraska-Omaha, if UMD can replicate this past weekends performance they should have no problem heading into playoffs on a high note.

Head Coach Scott Sandelin saying, “It’s that time of the year where you’ve got to play good defense number one, obviously disciplined hockey number two, so nothing really changes as to your approach to the game.”

As for the UMD women their season came to a close after a hard fought series with Bemidji State. Lots of returners back for next season, including UMD’s top two scorers Naomi Rogge and Ashton Bell. As well as newly crowned Olympic champion Maddie Rooney.

Head UMD Coach Maura Crowell, “That whole experience in terms of on ice ability and the way she’s grown and developed as a player but also off ice, maturity, and what she’s been exposed to is going to be great for our program.”