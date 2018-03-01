Dairy Queen Opening Day of the Season

Is spring in the air?

DULUTH, Minn.- The only blizzard dealt with on Thursday in Duluth was from ‘s first opening day of the season.

Ice cream lovers say stopping by on the opening day is sweet treat. The drive thru Dairy Queen in West Duluth is open for business for the rest of the season.

“With the drive thru people will just persevere,” owner Chuck Koltes said. “They come through for their blizzards, no matter what the weather is like because they want that spring taste.”

The ice cream shop will remain open the rest of the season even with our up–coming snow.