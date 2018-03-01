Duluth Fire Department Will Soon Have A Drone

The Fire Department is expected to have the drone sometime in April.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department is taking their rescue efforts to the skies with a drone.

The small unmanned aircraft system has been in the works for a year and a half.

With the drone firefighters will fly and use the technology for a variety of hazmat and fire operations along with search and rescue and water rescue.

“This is a great opportunity for the city to utilize new technology to gain better insights into events that affect our city,” said Nick Fleming.

Other city departments will also benefit.

The drone may assist in daily duties.

Twenty-five hazmat team members will be trained on the new system.

“It’ll enable us to gather data that we normally can’t do from the ground, provide aerial survey, gather photos and video,” said Nick Fleming.

