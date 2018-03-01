Jason Metsa Announces Run for Eighth Congressional District

Virginia, Minn. — Rep. Jason Metsa announced today that he is running for the open seat in Northern Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District.

“I am running for Congress because I know that we only make progress for Northern Minnesota families when we have each other’s’ backs and stand up to fight for each other,” said Metsa.

Metsa, a three-term State Representative from Virginia, outperformed other candidates in each of his three elections and exceeded the vote totals of all statewide candidates in 2014, a tough year for Democrats nationwide.

“At the State Capitol, I fought for affordable health care and paid family leave, protected collective bargaining and access to unemployment benefits, and combated illegal foreign steel dumping and expand economic opportunities,” Metsa said. “In Congress, I will continue to fight for care families can afford, work that pays what it’s worth, and a level playing field for all Minnesota families.”

Jason believes that government should work for people, especially when they need it most. Jason has always fought for the community that helped his family build a life and a home in Northern Minnesota, and will work hard in Congress to build a strong future for all families in Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District.

A fifth generation Iron Ranger, Jason lives in Virginia with his wife, Amanda, and their one-year-old son, Josiah.