Man Indicted for Snowmobile Crash That Killed 8-year-old boy

CHISAGO CITY, Minn. (AP) – A Chisago County grand jury has indicted a man accused of driving a snowmobile on Chisago Lake that struck and killed an 8-year-old boy who was preparing to go ice fishing with his family.

Forty-five-year-old Eric Coleman, of Chisago City, is charged with third-degree murder, criminal vehicular homicide, criminal vehicular operation and drunken driving in connection with the Jan. 26 incident.

The crash killed Alan Geisenkoetter Jr. and injured his father, Alan Geisenkoetter Sr.

Prosecutors say Coleman’s blood-alcohol level was measured at .165 three hours after the crash. That is more than twice the legal limit.

The murder charge carries a maximum sentence of more than 12 years in prison.