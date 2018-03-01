New Bent Paddle Taproom Soon to Open

The new location will be welcomed in with Spring.

DULUTH, Minn.- Craft brewery lovers can start their count down for spring and look forward to an extra incentive.

The new Bent Paddle tap room doors will open this spring. The new location is just one block further down.

Officials say the new space is coming along, it will offer more room and a dog friendly patio.

“More beer on tap, more special beer, will be brewed in smaller batches,” Taproom manager Pepin Yung said. “So ya we’re really excited to kind of like explode into this new horizon.”

The new area will have 60 taps serving nearly 20 different styles of beer. On Friday the brewery is releasing an imperial pale ale called Portage.