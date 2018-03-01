Safe Haven Celebrates 40 Years Helping Domestic Violence Victims

Advocates Say There's Still Much Work to Be Done in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Safe Haven Shelter and Resource Center in Duluth has helped victims of domestic violence for the last forty years. It was the first organization of its kind in Duluth and their work continues today.

Safe Haven helps hundreds of victims every year, assisting them through crises and providing support for as long as they need it.

The organization has made strides but believe there’s still a lot of work left to be done.

Survivors, staff and volunteers celebrated forty years of advocacy and empowerment.

“We all love the work that we do but at the same time it’s a little bit heartbreaking to still have to be doing this work after all this time,” said Brittany Robb, Safe Haven Shelter Supervisor.

One survivor said domestic violence in Duluth continues to be a bigger problem than she ever dreamed.

“Women are scared and embarrassed and people don’t want to admit what’s going on in their life, I know I was and I want to speak out so people know there’s this resource here,” said Barb Hanson.

Barb Hanson was helped by Safe Haven several years ago after being pushed down a staircase by her abuser.

She now serves on the organization’s board to help others find the peace she has now.

“It was a friend and somebody I could feel safe talking to because you find out that your friends and family may or not be supportive like you’d like and this was people that were unconditionally supportive,” said Hanson.

Barb helps with fundraising and making women aware of Safe Haven’s life saving resources like emergency shelter and legal council.