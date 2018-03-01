St. Louis County Addresses Drug Issue On Opioid Awareness Day

Gov. Dayton has announced a several legislative proposals to combat the opioid crisis.

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s Opioid Awareness Day in Minnesota.

Many advocates from the Northland are at the State Capitol to have their voices heard.

Last year 50 percent of child protective cases involved parents abusing drugs, which in turn cost taxpayers more than $7 million in St. Louis County.

The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office is taking action by aggressively prosecuting dealers selling opioids.

“We still want to make this the most unpleasant place to sell drugs, so we’re coming down hard on the dealers,” said St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin. “Number two, if there’s a user caught in possession there’s going to be a criminal consequence, but we’re also going to make sure they get treatment.”

Bringing the attention of the opioid crisis to the State Capitol will help the legislature understand what is happening throughout the country and across Minnesota.