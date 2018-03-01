Students Find Careers at Head of the Lakes Job

UW-Superior Hosted Annual Spring Job and Internship Fair

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Some hot careers for recent college grads are data and financial analysts.

Companies from across the region are hiring for those and many other positions.

College students met with employers at the Head of the Lakes Job and Internship Fair today at UW-Superior.

More than a hundred companies showcased their latest openings.

“Our students need an opportunity to get out in the workforce right before they graduate we hope, so we have opportunities for internships here as well as part time jobs and summer jobs so students who are freshmen, sophomores, juniors can get a chance to get some work experience,” said Cortney Alexander, UWS Director of Academic Advising and Career Services.

“Many of our students find their first job here, their first internship here at this fair so we also do some opportunities to teach them how to do an elevator speech, some hand shaking, all that good networking stuff so that they’re really ready when they get here,” added Alexander.

Students dressed for success, making the most of their face-to-face talks with prospective employers.

“Helps you reach out to people you wouldn’t normally reach out to from these companies I’ve never even heard of before until now, so it kind of gets your foot in the door,” said Mackenzie Peterson, a Sustainable Management student with the UW System.

“Trying to see where I can fit into their company and see if they have any management openings or business openings that take on environmental problems,” added Peterson.

The job fair comes to UWS every spring and to UMD every fall.