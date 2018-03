Bemidji man Dies at Eel Pout Festival

Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigating

WALKER, Minn. – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an unresponsive male on February 25.

Deputies responded to the fish house where the male was found unresponsive.

The male victim, age 21, was transported to the Park Rapids Hospital where he was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

An autopsy is pending with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.