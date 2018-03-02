Denfeld High School Band Hosts Mardi Gras Themed Fundraiser

Students will perform at several locations while in New Orleans.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Denfeld High School Band has their sights set on taking a trip to New Orleans.

So they had a Mardi Gras themed fundraiser to raise money to get them there.

The trip is scheduled for next month.

Students will perform at several locations while in New Orleans.

“Just to see the local history of New Orleans and jazz, a lot of jazz. we are a band,” said Denfeld High School Student Abigail Longnaker.

Guests were treated to New Orleans inspired cuisine and a performance by the Denfeld Jazz Band.