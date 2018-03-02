Ice-O-Ramma the Northland Fishing Tournament Tradition

ASHLAND, Wis.- The competition is tough on the Chequamegon Bay near Ashland, Wisconsin this weekend.

The annual Ice–O–Ramma kicks off on Saturday. The weekend long competition is a tradition of over 30 years. Fishermen compete to catch one of the five categories of fish.

“People that come back, families that have reunions around it,” River Rock Inn and Bait Shop owner Scott Bretting “It’s just a great great event.”

It’s a busy weekend for Ashland as nearly 500 anglers and friends come for ice–o–rama. The big winner will take home $1,200. You can still sign up this friday evening to participate.