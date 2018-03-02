Medical Professionals Discuss Critical Patient Care

The critical care conference is put on by St. Luke's including a variety of health workers.

DULUTH, Minn.- Medical professionals work in time critical conditions everyday and are reviewing past patient care.

Medical professionals with St. Luke’s Hospital held a conference Friday at Pier B resort to review better ways to care for patients in critical condition. The conversation is discussing time critical illnesses and injuries, such as a heart attack.

“What went well, what didn’t go quite well, what we could improve on,” cardiologist Scott Mikesell said. “From the time the patient is first met at lets say at their home by EMS and then brought to Duluth here at St. Luke’s.”

Medical professionals say taking care of patients is a team work event.