Outdoor Hockey Season Comes to an End

The ice rinks in Superior are closed until next winter.

Superior, Wis.-It’s the end of the season for outdoor ice hockey in Superior.

Friday is the last day the rinks will be open. Officials say with the spring like conditions lately, the ice wasn’t ideal. However officials in Duluth say they’re hoping for one more good hockey weekend. Bayfront rink will remain open and be reassessed on Monday.